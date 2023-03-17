YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop

Latest News

Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Landslide threatens buildings, prompts evacuations
Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
The open house will take place next Thursday on March 23rd.
Marietta officials seek locals’ input for transportation plan at upcoming meeting
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone