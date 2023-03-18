$2.5 billion ODOT construction season begins

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Construction season for the Ohio Department of Transportation has officially kicked off and the state has dedicated $2.5 billion to making the Ohio streets better.

In this budget over 1,000 projects will be dedicated to giving you safter Ohio roads to drive on.

$.95 of every $1.00 is being invested into preserving existing roads and bridges.

As construction picks up ODOT asks that everyone be safe while driving through work areas to keep you and the workers safe.

In 2022 alone 4600 work zone related crashes were reported with 120 crews being hit in those incidents.

“We really need people to just follow that move over law and of course that says if you see flashing lights or you see those workers on the road you are required to move over a lane if you can. If you can not the law says you must slow down. Our workers see all kinds of things when they are out there working, people on their cell phones and some just not paying attention to the road,” ODOT, Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse said.

If you are interested in finding out if any of these construction sites may impact your commute you can learn more information by clicking here.

