Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Haunted Blennerhassett is hosting their Appalachian ParaCon event.

Hundreds of people came together at the Blennerhassett hotel for their love and interest of paranormal activity and energy.

“I think people are drawn to the paranormal because people don’t fully understand it yet. I think this hotel in particular has so much success because it is such an active location. It’s the oldest hotel in West Virginia and people are just curious to get in here especially around West Virginia there are so many stories out of the state I think people just want to hear about it,” Event Coordinator, Adra Johnson said.

The event had tarot card readers, ghost walks, paranormal investigations, guest speakers and many other activities for the day.

As the founder of the Haunted Blennerhassett program Johnson said she has had a passion and interest in the paranormal since she was young.

“I’ve been into the paranormal since I was a kid and I started investigating when I was 15. I started professionally in 2019 when I moved to Parkersburg,” Johnson said.

