Jackson Middle School students are participating in a video contest

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The hard work from several Jackson Middle School students is paying off.

Explore the New Manufacturing helps students learn about manufacturing companies through working with them.

Students from Jackson Middle School worked with Simonton Windows to highlight a product they make.

The group held a viewing party for family members to see their project.

Science teacher Cherish George could not be more proud of her students.

“I’m amazed at how well they did. Just from interviews to learning how to compile a video, editing a video. I’m really amazed with how far they have come,” said George.

There is currently a competition going on for viewers favorite that wraps up on Sunday.

For more information on how to vote or view the video visit Explore Manufacturing.

