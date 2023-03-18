Ohio teens awarded scholarships for driver safety programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety scholarship awards.

The grants are being awarded through Governor DeWine’s Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.

25 local governmental agencies will receive a total of $575,000.

The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center is being awarded $25,000. Ohio Valley Educational Service Center that serves Washington, Noble and Morgan counties is also being awarded $25,000.

In addition to the Drive to Succeed grant awards, $50,000 from the Youthful Driver Safety Fund to five juvenile courts in Ohio. The grants will provide juvenile traffic offenders with advanced behind-the-wheel training to improve driving skills and reduce fatal car crashes.

