Ohio teens awarded scholarships for driver safety programs

The grants are being awarded through Governor DeWine’s Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.
Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety...
Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety scholarship awards.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety scholarship awards.

The grants are being awarded through Governor DeWine’s Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.

25 local governmental agencies will receive a total of $575,000.

The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center is being awarded $25,000. Ohio Valley Educational Service Center that serves Washington, Noble and Morgan counties is also being awarded $25,000.

In addition to the Drive to Succeed grant awards, $50,000 from the Youthful Driver Safety Fund to five juvenile courts in Ohio. The grants will provide juvenile traffic offenders with advanced behind-the-wheel training to improve driving skills and reduce fatal car crashes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencings of 10...
Ten people sentenced in Gallia County
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.
In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop

Latest News

Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill
The Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the former Reno school on Sandhill Road.
Unique Boutique Sale returns to Reno Community Center
This was the first time the team won the OASSA Championships
This is Home: Marietta Cheerleaders win state championships
Jackson Middle School students held viewing party for their families
Jackson Middle School students are participating in a video contest