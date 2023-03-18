Parkersburg South falls to Morgantown in Class AAAA State Championship

By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots season has officially come to a close with a 65-58 loss in the class AAAA state championship game.

After a great run through the regular season and playoffs, the Patriots earned a rematch with the Morgantown Mohigans but could not come out on top for a second consecutive season.

Parkersburg South led at halftime but the second half was very back and forth with Morgantwon leading for the duration.

The Patriots were able to tie it up at 58, but a costly turnover with two minutes remaining that led to a Mohigan dunk was all Morgantown needed to seal the win.

Parkersburg South had a few chances to stay in the game, but the bounce would not go their way in the closing minutes as Morgantown would end up sealing it with free throws.

The Patriots are Class AAAA runner-ups for a second consecutive season and finish their season at 21-7.

