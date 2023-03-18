Unique Boutique Sale returns to Reno Community Center

Proceeds from the sale support Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley service projects.
The Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the former Reno school on Sandhill Road.
The Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the former Reno school on Sandhill Road.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - If you are cleaning out your closets, the Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley is asking you to consider donating your new or gently used items.

The club’s Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the Reno Community Center on 260 Sandhill Road in Marietta.

The sale begins March 31st from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M with a bag sale to follow on April 1st from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Donations will be accepted the week of the sales.

“Its clothing, coats, purses, bags, and jewelry” said sale committee chair Cris Lisk. “We have been doing it for over 40 years and we do it twice a year while accepting donations from the public from March 27-30 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Reno Community Center.”

All money made will support the club’s service fund with the majority of the money being used for student scholarships at Washington State Community College.

Any items left over from the sales will be donated to area organizations in need.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencings of 10...
Ten people sentenced in Gallia County
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.
In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop

Latest News

Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety...
Ohio teens awarded scholarships for driver safety programs
This was the first time the team won the OASSA Championships
This is Home: Marietta Cheerleaders win state championships
Jackson Middle School students held viewing party for their families
Jackson Middle School students are participating in a video contest
Pio to Pio peer support center
Pio-to-Pio peer counseling center opens up after two years in the making