Unique Boutique Sale returns to Reno Community Center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - If you are cleaning out your closets, the Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley is asking you to consider donating your new or gently used items.

The club’s Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the Reno Community Center on 260 Sandhill Road in Marietta.

The sale begins March 31st from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M with a bag sale to follow on April 1st from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Donations will be accepted the week of the sales.

“Its clothing, coats, purses, bags, and jewelry” said sale committee chair Cris Lisk. “We have been doing it for over 40 years and we do it twice a year while accepting donations from the public from March 27-30 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Reno Community Center.”

All money made will support the club’s service fund with the majority of the money being used for student scholarships at Washington State Community College.

Any items left over from the sales will be donated to area organizations in need.

