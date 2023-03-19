Lane closed following crash on Emerson Avenue

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Sarah Coleman and Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A southbound lane is closed following a two vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, a two vehicle crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of WV-2, Emerson Ave., and the entrance to Captain Parker Trail; around the 11900 block of Emerson Ave.

One vehicle is in a ditch and the other is on the roadway.

It is unknown if there are any injuries due to the crash.

There is no estimation for when the southbound lane will reopen.

Agencies that responded included Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencings of 10...
Ten people sentenced in Gallia County
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.
In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop

Latest News

Lions club
Lions club comes together to raise money for WVU children’s hospital
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill
Ohio teens in low-income families are being awarded more than $500,000 in teen driver safety...
Ohio teens awarded scholarships for driver safety programs
The Spring Unique Boutique Sale will be held at the former Reno school on Sandhill Road.
Unique Boutique Sale returns to Reno Community Center