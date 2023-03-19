Lions club comes together to raise money for WVU children’s hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Lions club gathered today at the Grande Pointe Center in Vienna to help raise money for a good cause.

“We raised over $40,000 today for different eye sight projects, children cancer projects, hunger projects and things like that,” District Governor, Jay Houser said.

The Lions club was only expecting about 50 people to show today but over 100 people showed up.

“The motto for the lions is “we serve” and the saying is where there is a need there is a lion and we planned on 50 today and got 105 that showed up from all over W.Va. and Ohio so we were really blessed wit the turnout and had a great convention,” Houser said.

“It’s just wonderful to see an organization like the Lions club give and just keep on giving with the donations and the glasses which will help folks who can’t afford them,” said Houser.

But that willingness to send a helping hand doesn’t stop at the Lions club it spreads throughout West Virginia.

“West Virginians are great. Family is one of our more important attributes that we like to share with each other and we take care of each other. We’re West Virginians,” said Houser.

