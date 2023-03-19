Part of Gihon Road closed down following single vehicle roll over

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle has rolled over on the 1200 block of Gihon Road, causing road closures in both directions, according to Dispatch.

The call came in around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no estimation on when the road will reopen at this time.

Injuries are unknown.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

