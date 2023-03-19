Part of Gihon Road closed down following single vehicle roll over
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle has rolled over on the 1200 block of Gihon Road, causing road closures in both directions, according to Dispatch.
The call came in around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday.
There is no estimation on when the road will reopen at this time.
Injuries are unknown.
WTAP will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.