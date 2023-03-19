Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update

The southbound lane has been reopened.

No one was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Original Story

A southbound lane is closed following a two vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, a two vehicle crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of WV-2, Emerson Ave., and the entrance to Captain Parker Trail; around the 11900 block of Emerson Ave.

One vehicle is in a ditch and the other is on the roadway.

It is unknown if there are any injuries due to the crash.

There is no estimation for when the southbound lane will reopen.

Agencies that responded included Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

