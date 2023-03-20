$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man has been arraigned on charges related to injuries sustained to an infant.

Today, a Meigs County man was arraigned on charges related to a baby being severely injured with brain bleeds according to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley.

Devin Brown was arraigned in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda Warner on one count each of second degree Felonious Assault and Endangering Children.

Brown entered not guilty pleas to both counts. Judge Warner set his bond at $250,000 cash.

At the time of the injuries, the baby was only four months old. The baby had been hospitalized for the brain bleeds but has since been released from the hospital. The baby also had rib fractures and bruising according to Prosecutor Stanley. According to Prosecutor Stanley, the injuries were not a one time incident, but had been sustained over time.

Presently, Brown is incarcerated at the Noble County Jail with a tentative trial date of May 2. Brown is expected to waive speedy trial rights in matter. Britt Wiseman was appointed to serve as Brown’s attorney.

WTAP first reported on this story in February. Brown has since been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury in the matter.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/02/02/injuries-infant-being-investigated/

