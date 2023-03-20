5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue
Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencings of 10...
Ten people sentenced in Gallia County
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Gov. Jim Justice announces retirement of W.Va. State Police Superintendent
Gov. Jim Justice announces resignation of W.Va. State Police Superintendent