Final curtain for PHS thespian’s “The Addams Family”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Thespian Troupe wrapped up their four-show run of “The Addams Family” musical on the afternoon of March 19.

The show is three years in the making.

Originally planned in 2020, the show was stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, with production shutting down only about two weeks before opening night.

Zyla elaborated on the challenges the troupe faced over the past three years in bringing the show to the stage. “There’s just been a lot of rebuilding,” she said. “I think anyone who runs an arts department or really any program would agree with that. You lose some kids, and then you lose the kids who are really experienced and trained, and it’s like starting from the ground up again.”

Zyla said many of the freshman who were initially cast were seniors now.

She said she’s been glad to see them grow. “It’s been wonderful to watch them take leadership positions this time as seniors and do everything they could to get this show off the ground.”

Zyla’s daughter, Bastet, was one of those freshman initially cast in the delayed 2020 production. Now a senior, she’s playing Morticia. Reflecting on finally bringing the troubled production to an audience, she said, “You stick with things. And if you really love something, you’re going to deal with it, no matter the challenges and everything. But it was really great to just get on with being normal.”

Elijah Conger, who plays Gomez Addams, said it was his first time starring in a musical. He reflected on some of the challenges and triumphs that came along with putting on a production of this scope after primarily participating in smaller plays in the years prior. “It’s been tough,” he said. “The beginning was very tough, for a lot of us. Especially like, as someone with no musical background, no dancing background it was a rough start. But once it picked up, we were tired all the time, but we were really excited to do it, and then opening night just changed everything for us, we’re all really happy with how it turned out.”

