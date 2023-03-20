Gov. Jim Justice announces resignation of W.Va. State Police Superintendent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice this morning announced that Jan Cahill has resigned from his position as Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.

Cahill’s resignation comes amid an investigation into alleged widespread misconduct within the WVSP.

The governor is expected to address Cahill’s resignation and provide more information in a briefing planned for March 20 at 1:00 in the afternoon. The livestream of the governor’s briefing can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

