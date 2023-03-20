Gov. Justice makes announcements about state police investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice today made announcements related to the recent investigation into alleged misconduct by the West Virginia State Police by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The governor announced that Jan Cahill resigned this morning from his position as superintendent of the state police. Cahill’s resignation follows an investigation into alleged misconduct by the state police, with allegations including theft and the placement of cameras in the women’s locker room at the state police headquarters.

Governor Justice said that Cahill’s resignation came abruptly this morning. “Absolutely after I listened to Jan go through all of his stuff in a very respectful way, Jan turned to me and said, before anything could be said, ‘I resigned five minutes ago,’” the governor said.

The governor also announced that Jack Chambers will serve as interim superintendent of the state police. Chambers served with the state police previously.

Prior to his appointment as Interim Superintendent, Chambers most recently has served as Deputy Director of the West Virginia Capitol Police.

