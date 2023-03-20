Grand Central Mall hosts Easter Bunny

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local kids had a spring in their step at the mall on March 19 as they came to visit the Easter Bunny.

They posed for photos and exchanged hugs with the rabbit as their parents watched.

Jeannie Seebaugh, the set manager for the Easter Bunny display, said business has been good so far this season.

“We’ve been steady. A lot of people coming through, you know, just kind of surprised to see the bunny because it is still a little bit early, we’ve got a few weeks left. But it’s been pretty steady.”

Seebaugh said that, after having to work around the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years, it’s been a relief both for her team and for the kids to get back to normal.

The Easter Bunny will remain at the Grand Central Mall until April 8th.

