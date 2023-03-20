Grand Opening Event to be held at The Vault in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Vault venue in Marietta is holding a Grand Opening Event on Sunday, March 26.

The event is set to feature snacks and prizes and is free to the public.

Doors will open at one in the afternoon, and the event is expected to go until five. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse local vendors, which the Vault’s general manager Amy Knapp said were primarily in the wedding industry. “We have a DJ, we have a bakery, we have photography, we have a jeweler that’s bringing some costume stuff, more wedding type jewelry,” Knapp said. “We have hairdressers, various stuff like that.”

The Vault is located in the old Citizens Bank building at 301 Second Street in Marietta. More information about the event can be found on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.