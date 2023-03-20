Grand Opening Event to be held at The Vault in Marietta

The event is scheduled for 1-5 in the afternoon on March 26
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Vault venue in Marietta is holding a Grand Opening Event on Sunday, March 26.

The event is set to feature snacks and prizes and is free to the public.

Doors will open at one in the afternoon, and the event is expected to go until five. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse local vendors, which the Vault’s general manager Amy Knapp said were primarily in the wedding industry. “We have a DJ, we have a bakery, we have photography, we have a jeweler that’s bringing some costume stuff, more wedding type jewelry,” Knapp said. “We have hairdressers, various stuff like that.”

The Vault is located in the old Citizens Bank building at 301 Second Street in Marietta. More information about the event can be found on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue
Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times

Latest News

Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club
Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Tabs from soda cans
Local Belpre woman collects tabs from soda cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald house
Patriot softball
“We feel like we’re being robbed of a full senior season,” Parkersburg South softball team hopes for full season after team tarp was vandalized