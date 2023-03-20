Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in the Cheat Lake area on Feb. 26.

The MCSO has identified the remains as Bryn Hargreaves.

Hargreaves, who was originally from England and lived in an apartment complex in the Cheat Lake area, was reported missing on Jan. 16, 2022.

A photo of Bryn Hargreaves and a tattoo. (MCSO)

Authorities searched for Hargreaves for several months after being reported missing but were unable to find him.

The remains were found on Sunday, Feb. 26 in a wooded area between South Pierpont Rd. and the Hanalei Development, the department said.

Hargreaves’ cause of death has not been determined, the MCSO says.

Hargreaves was a former rugby player.

