Local Belpre woman collects tabs from soda cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald house

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beverly Hackney of Belpre has been finding fun, creative ways to raise money for the Ronald McDonald house.

“I’ve had garage sales and I sell bakery items that I bake here at the house. I collect pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house, they are for the house for the utility bills,” Hackney said.

But this wasn’t just a random idea for Hackney, it came from personal experience.

“My friend she was four years old and I had gone with her and her family to her doctors appointment in Cincinnati. It was an all day eight hour doctor appointment for the four year old. Before that I had gone ahead and had the garage sales and raised enough money, I raised $5,000 in order to have a room adopted in her name,” said Hackney.

Seven years later the feeling is still the same for Hackney.

“It makes my heart feel great to be able to do this and when we had our garage sale the last time I had so many people come to me and tell me how grateful they were for what I was doing. They were all tearing up and I was tearing up. It gets emotional but it makes you feel so good,” said Hackney.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue
Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times

Latest News

Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club
Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Grand Opening to be held at The Vault
Grand Opening Event to be held at The Vault in Marietta
Patriot softball
“We feel like we’re being robbed of a full senior season,” Parkersburg South softball team hopes for full season after team tarp was vandalized