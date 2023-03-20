Local Belpre woman collects tabs from soda cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald house

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beverly Hackney of Belpre has been finding fun, creative ways to raise money for the Ronald McDonald house.

“I’ve had garage sales and I sell bakery items that I bake here at the house. I collect pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house, they are for the house for the utility bills,” Hackney said.

But this wasn’t just a random idea for Hackney, it came from personal experience.

“My friend she was four years old and I had gone with her and her family to her doctors appointment in Cincinnati. It was an all day eight hour doctor appointment for the four year old. Before that I had gone ahead and had the garage sales and raised enough money, I raised $5,000 in order to have a room adopted in her name,” said Hackney.

Seven years later the feeling is still the same for Hackney.

“It makes my heart feel great to be able to do this and when we had our garage sale the last time I had so many people come to me and tell me how grateful they were for what I was doing. They were all tearing up and I was tearing up. It gets emotional but it makes you feel so good,” said Hackney.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.