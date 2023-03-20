Mid-Ohio Valley small business helps continue spreading awareness about Gretchen Fleming

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen Fleming has been missing since leaving a Parkersburg bar in early December.

Family, friends and police have placed her pictures on billboards, banners and pictures throughout the area. Now the community is putting Gretchen’s picture on shirts to keep the search going.

“It’s honestly just heartbreaking. It’s a very sad situation for her friends and family,” says Whitney Hinton. “Also, for people that don’t even know Gretchen. For my part, I don’t know Gretchen – I don’t know her family. It’s just very heartbreaking and we wanted to do something to help the family.”

Prior to a community ground search scheduled for March 18th, the organizer Crissy Lawrentz was looking for a local business to help make shirts for Gretchen.

Whitney Hinton reached out and promoted her sister Brittany’s business.

“I’ve always, since the beginning of my business, I’ve always tried giving back to the community. And I thought this was a good way to definitely help,” says Brittany Hinton.

Since then, they have made dozens of shirts. Those shirts have more than Gretchen’s picture. They also including her features – such as her height, hair and eye color, and age – but also a number to call Parkersburg police detective Zimmerman’s number with any tips.

All the money from the shirt sales will go to the Fleming family.

“And I said that, you know, however many shirts are sold I will give back to the family,” says Brittany Hinton.

If you would like to order a t-shirt, you can call 304-483-8851.

