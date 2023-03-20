Obituary: Brady, Gary D.

Gary D. Brady, 85, of New Matamoras, OH passed away on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on September 5, 1937 in New Boston, OH to Morris T. and Mary Lillian (Holbrook) Brady Lundy.

Gary enjoyed spending his retirement from the Ormet Corporation in Hannibal, OH with his wife of 66 years, Helen A. (Adams) Brady, camping and fishing at Seneca Lake, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his stepfather, Roscoe Lundy and two brothers, Morris E. (Gene) Brady and James R. (Jim) Brady.

He is survived by his wife, Helen and their two sons; Larry D. Brady (Tami) and Dennis R. Brady (Lori) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, 700 Main St., New Matamoras, OH with burial to follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 21st, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

