Obituary: Bryant, Stewart R

Surrounded by his loving family, Stewart R Bryant, 83, of Reedy, WV, passed away at home following an extended illness. Born in Marting, Fayette County, WV, he was the son of the late Edloe and Ruth Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Walter Asbury and two brothers Charles Bryant and Edloe Bryant.

He attended Montgomery High School, leaving to join the Air Force. He worked as a diesel mechanic repairing and maintaining heavy equipment in the coal mines and driving over the road tractor trailers. When he wasn’t elbow deep in grease and oil of a machine, he spent his free time hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Bryant; his children Sarah Johnson and Stewart (Misty Bailey) Bryant II; his grandchildren Jacob Asbury, Jamie Epperson, Levi (Kristina Pena) Johnson and Dakota (Cody) Johnson; a sister Patricia Young; five great-grandchildren; a niece Dusta (Billy) Stull and many extended family members and friends.

His wish to be cremated will be honored with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bryant family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.