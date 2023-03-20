Obituary: Cline, Lotie Murl

Lotie Murl Cline, 76 of Belpre, Ohio died on March 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 20, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Clarence Jacob and Edna Berneda Byers McCartney. She was a member of the United Church of God. She worked for many years for Stealey’s Dry Cleaners in Parkersburg, WV.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (Javier) Gutierrez, Tracy Cline, Lotie Mae Townsend, a brother, Gene McCartney, sister, Lisa Freda Kinney, grandchildren, Vanessa Nichol Rose, Bryan LaMont Whatley, TyRon D’Ante Cline, Michael Gage Stewart, Juoionna Gaberal La Plant, Isaiah Donald La Plant, Erica Danielle Townsend, Sirienty Ann Bush, great grandchildren, Angela Sophia Lynn Rose, Anir Madel Rose, Alexender Rose, Giovani Whatley, and a great grandchild, Adrian Allen Lara. Also surviving is a special niece, Mary Cline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her adopted parents, Donald & Freda Keeper, brothers, Larry McCartney, Michael Byers, William McCartney, Paul McCartney and Roger Lee McCartney, sisters Mary G. McCartney, Linda Reese and spiritually adopted daughter Deborah Sheets.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with burial in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

