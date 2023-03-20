Obituary: Davis, Maverick Owen

Maverick Owen Davis was born March 16, 2023, at 5:02 pm and gained his angel wings at 7:00 pm, surrounded by his loving family.

Maverick is the son of Richard Davis and Andrea Bailey. He is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, siblings Trinity and Jaxsyn Wilmoth, paternal grandparents Ronnie Davis and Pamela Davis, maternal grandmother Donna Bailey, Aunts Shannon Davis and Cathy Ann Rush (Shawn), Uncles Dennis Bailey, Austin Bailey and Chris Johnson, as well as cousins Kaitlyn Davis (Nick), Tiffany Mace (Evan), Judson Mace, and Selina Rush.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Owen Holbert, Mary Richards, Elkins and Rose Davis and Dennis and Kathy Bailey.

In Maverick’s two short hours of life, he felt the love of his family, the protection of being cradled to his daddy’s heart and the comfort of his mommy’s kisses on his cute button nose.

A celebration of love will be held for Maverick at a later date.

“Our joys will be greater, our love will be deeper, and our lives will be fuller because we shared your moment.”

