Obituary: Garrison, Sara Frances

Sara Frances Garrison, 87, of Massillon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 15th, at Meadow Wind Nursing Home. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on August 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Wayne and Ethel Bohmer Kirkbride, also preceded in death by her husband Max Garrison, passed away June 30th, 1977, and sister Annabell Ulman. She is survived by 2 sons Brian (Linda) Garrison, David Garrison, all of Massillon; 2 brothers Eugene (Shirley) Kirkbride, Paul (Sherry) Kirkbride; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home New Matamoras, OH.,700 Main Street. Burial to follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.