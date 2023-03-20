Obituary: Greenlees, Shirley J.

Shirley J. Greenlees, 84, of Fleming went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023 surrounded by her family at home.

She was born July 14, 1938 in Washington County, Ohio, a daughter of William and Mary Boice Adams. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a School Librarian for Warren Local Schools for 33 years. She was also a member of OCCL for 50 years and a member of the Red Hats.

On September 22, 1957, she married Dale E. Greenless who preceded her in death on August 31, 2018.

Surviving are children: Mark William Greenlees (Lorie Nichols) of Fleming, Terri Louise (Dave) Arnold of Marietta; grandchildren Andrea (Adam) Eichhorn and Adam Arnold, great grandchildren Areana, William and Jack Eichhorn and a sister Sandra McVicar and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and James Adams and a sister Louise Proctor.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Mar. 22) at 11:00 am at the First Church of the Nazarene. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Special thanks to Shirley’s caregivers and Marietta Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Marietta Home Health and Hospice, 450 Pike Street, Suite 1-1, Marietta 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.