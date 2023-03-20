Obituary: Hupp, Terry Milford

Terry Milford Hupp, 67 of Parkersburg passed away March 17, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Eugene Milford Hupp and Emogene Dale Hathaway Hupp of Parkersburg.

He had worked as a truck driver for Kauffman Lattimer and Lightning Express Delivery. He enjoyed motorcycles, watching sporting events especially NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter, Carrie Megan Hupp of Columbus, OH. His grandchildren, Kiara, Dakota and Carter Hupp. His sisters, Cheryl Amick (Jeff) of Parkersburg and Dixie Hupp of Parkersburg.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Alan Dale Hupp.

At Terry’s request there will be no visitation or service.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.