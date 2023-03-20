Obituary: Lowe, Edna Mae (Kidder)

Edna Mae (Kidder) Lowe, 83, of Belpre, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Saturday March 18th at her home surrounded by her loving family and her beloved doggy, Bojangles.

Edna was born on September 4, 1939, in Belpre Ohio and was the daughter of Harry A. Kidder and Daisy Rebecca Nutter. Edna was a 1957 graduate of Belpre High School and was a member of the Porterfield Baptist Church. On December 21, 1956, she married her” best friend and sweetheart”, James H. Lowe together they raised a loving family. Jim passed away on May 21, 2013.

Edna was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was a Head Cook at Belpre Kroger. Edna loved her family dearly, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren were her world.

Edna is survived by her loving children, Tom (Pam)Lowe, Tim (Bonita)Lowe, Jackie (B.J.) Cassady, Sharon (Brad) Cason, her grandchildren Christina (Brent) Davis, Rebecca Neal, Keith Lowe, Stephanie Cassady, Joe Cassady, Ashley (Nick) Rodriguez, J.T. Klei and her great grandchildren, Lance, Lacey, Mark, Isabelle, Kiara. P.J., Aubree and Samantha. Lots of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one brother, Robert Kidder, whom she loved spending time with.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and her 7 brothers and 3 sisters and nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her heart doctor, Dr. David Gnegy and to Marietta Hospice.

Services for Edna will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation time will be held Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Edna will be laid to rest beside her husband at Fairview Memory Gardens following the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.