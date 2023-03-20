Obituary: Morrison, Charles Linden

Charles Linden Morrison, 89, of Stumptown, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio.

He was born June 15, 1933, in Freed, WV, a son of the late Charles Clinton and Erma Gray Sharps Morrison.

He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. He served in the US Army from June 1953 to May 1955.

Charles was married to the late Yvonne Marie Miller Morrison whom he married June 25, 1960 by Corley Miller at Shock Church of Christ. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 45 years of service.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Linden II (Monica) and Eric Scott; grandson Anthony (Natasha); two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Aryia.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Leigh Ann, on June 16, 1963 and a sister Dorothy Angeline McFarland.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Gene Miller officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Miller Cemetery, Shock, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stump funeral https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fhomes.com&c=E,1,NQm_Ac62UuIEtwHhhNvDbN3j33rgWrdK1HqooNmeyMu_vw2no_PKgipjbypsfUAWlLmmWKU1_5sgvQ6W0VwcL7ypQ8H0HbPd2j5-mRIn6NUMeWDOa0itBjy-LGGe&typo=1

