Obituary: Rinehart, Ronnie Reese

Ronnie Reese Rinehart, 81, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Parkersburg, WV. He was born September 7, 1941 in Gilmer Co. WV. A son of the late Woodford R. Rinehart and Wanda Riddle.

Ronnie was self employed as a heating and cooling installer with Ron’s Appliance. He was a member of the Red Hill United Methodist Church. Ron enjoyed working, traveling, and going to Mayberry.

Ronnie is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Schlotterbeck (John); a son, Ronald Rinehart (Terri) both of Parkersburg; two sisters, Sarah Barker of Davisville, WV and Carolyn Stalnaker of Ravenswood, WV; three grandchild Jessica Baker (Mike), Hunter Rinehart, and Fischer Rinehart; and one great grandchild on the way, Oaklynn Joy.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving wife, B. Joyce Davis; two brothers, Nelson and Charles Rinehart; two sisters, Connie Engle and Charlotte Gregg.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Mary Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the funeral home.

