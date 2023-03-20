Obituary: Rinehart, Ronnie Reese

Ronnie Reese Rinehart
Ronnie Reese Rinehart(None)
Ronnie Reese Rinehart, 81, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Parkersburg, WV. He was born September 7, 1941 in Gilmer Co. WV. A son of the late Woodford R. Rinehart and Wanda Riddle.

Ronnie was self employed as a heating and cooling installer with Ron’s Appliance. He was a member of the Red Hill United Methodist Church. Ron enjoyed working, traveling, and going to Mayberry.

Ronnie is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Schlotterbeck (John); a son, Ronald Rinehart (Terri) both of Parkersburg; two sisters, Sarah Barker of Davisville, WV and Carolyn Stalnaker of Ravenswood, WV; three grandchild Jessica Baker (Mike), Hunter Rinehart, and Fischer Rinehart; and one great grandchild on the way, Oaklynn Joy.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving wife, B. Joyce Davis; two brothers, Nelson and Charles Rinehart; two sisters, Connie Engle and Charlotte Gregg.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Mary Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rinehart family.

