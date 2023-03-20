Obituary: Sands, Cynthia Darlene Allman

Cynthia Darlene Allman Sands (Boston),65, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away at home on March 18, 2023 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Cindy leaves behind her husband: Lloyd (Buddy) Boston, a daughter: Melissa Napalo (Chris Mirto), two sons: John Boston and Joshua Boston, a brother: Bill Allman (Heidi) and a sister: Carol Frith. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren whom she adored: Trenton, Dalton, Elijah, Jacob, Payton, Haylie, Emmy and Olivia. She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews whose birthdays she never forgot.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary(Hite) and Hubert Allman, a sister: Gail Haines, a brother: Jimmy Allman and a special nephew: Butch Atkinson.

Cindy was a special lady who enjoyed crafts, kayaking, and gardening. But above all else she was a lover of life and family. She spent most of her days finding ways to make other people happy.

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you do random acts of kindness for someone in need, just as Cindy did in life.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday 3/25/2023 @ 2pm. At Mt. Zion Church in Mineral Wells.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

