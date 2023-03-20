Obituary: Shockey, Barbara Alice Stewart

Barbara Alice Stewart Shockey, 80, of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 7, 1943 in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late Roderick “Roddy” Stewart and Grace (Mullins) Stewart.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She worked in jewelry retail for over 30 years. She loved to bake, shop QVC outlets, traveling, and she was a doll collector.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Carl Alan Shockey; three sons, Shawn Shockey (Sharon), Chris Shockey (Sara Reeves), and Matthew Shockey (Becca); grandchildren, Sarah Gandee (Brandon), Ryan Shockey (Dana), Noah Shockey (Madison Sayre), Grace Shockey (Anthony Frontino), Ross Shockey, Leah Shockey, Cooper Shockey; a great granddaughter, Willa Jane Gandee; a sister, Sue Quillen; several nieces and nephews; two furry friends, Lucy and Monkey.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Maude Shockey and father-in-law, Carl Shockey; two brothers, Raymond and Don Stewart.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Chaplain Dave Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Shockey family.

