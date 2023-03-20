Obituary: Taylor, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Taylor, 77, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born July 1, 1945. She was a daughter to the late Alfred and Clarice (Davis) Britton. Rose loved God, her children, her grandchildren and her extended family deeply. She was a member of the Vienna Church of God until its closing and most recently attended The Refuge Church in Vienna. She enjoyed her puzzle books, flowers, old country music and old hymns.

She is survived by her three children Tammy Artherhults (Fred), Thomas Hanshew and Toni McEwuen; sisters Brenda Wallace (Art) and Toby Weekly (Tip); brother John Britton; grandchildren Laci Stephens and Brookanne Gerber (Cory); three great grandchildren Ryan Ellison, Henry Gerber and Charlee Gerber; several nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were her own, and her best friend, Pam.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Taylor; sisters Velma Dillon, Connie Sprouse, Violet Elam and Princess Britton; brother Jackie Britton; and beloved dog Katie Bug.

Services for Rose will be held Thursday, March 23, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Skidmore Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 5-7pm, and again an hour before the service on Thursday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

