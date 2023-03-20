Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon with a state senator.

Ohio state senator, Frank Hoagland came to the Marietta Country Club to join in on a luncheon. Hoagland took time to speak with Marietta business and community leaders about different legislation that is going into action and how they will impact the Marietta area.

Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Kelsy Eaton says that having these luncheons is a great way for elected officials to discuss how the state level can impact local communities.

“Yeah well one of the most interesting things about having these different officials come in and talk with us including senator Hoagland. There’s always a lot happening and sometimes there’s so much it’s a bit confusing for the average person or the average business owner to understand. So, to hearing all of the different projects he’s working with right now is great to get updates on those. And people were able to ask questions about anything they were concerned about,” says Hoagland.

Hoagland stayed after his speech to answer questions to the Marietta community members attending the event.

