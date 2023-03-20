Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club

Hoagland speaks with Marietta business and community leaders.
Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club
Ohio state senator Hoagland visits luncheon at Marietta Country Club(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon with a state senator.

Ohio state senator, Frank Hoagland came to the Marietta Country Club to join in on a luncheon. Hoagland took time to speak with Marietta business and community leaders about different legislation that is going into action and how they will impact the Marietta area.

Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Kelsy Eaton says that having these luncheons is a great way for elected officials to discuss how the state level can impact local communities.

“Yeah well one of the most interesting things about having these different officials come in and talk with us including senator Hoagland. There’s always a lot happening and sometimes there’s so much it’s a bit confusing for the average person or the average business owner to understand. So, to hearing all of the different projects he’s working with right now is great to get updates on those. And people were able to ask questions about anything they were concerned about,” says Hoagland.

Hoagland stayed after his speech to answer questions to the Marietta community members attending the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue
Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times

Latest News

Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Tabs from soda cans
Local Belpre woman collects tabs from soda cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald house
Grand Opening to be held at The Vault
Grand Opening Event to be held at The Vault in Marietta
Patriot softball
“We feel like we’re being robbed of a full senior season,” Parkersburg South softball team hopes for full season after team tarp was vandalized