A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning

A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in at 7:11 a.m.

The fire broke out in the garage; however, it did not spread to any surrounding structures, according to the Parkersburg Fire Department.

No one was injured from the fire.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, according to the Parkersburg Fire Department.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Update: Southbound lane reopens following crash on Emerson Avenue
Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the sentencings of 10...
Ten people sentenced in Gallia County
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Substitute teacher no longer employed by Mon County Schools
Haunted Blennerhassett hosts Appalachian paracon
Hundreds of people from around the state gather seeking paranormal thrill

Latest News

"The Addams Family" was three years in the making
Final curtain for PHS thespian’s “The Addams Family”
Grand Central Mall hosts Easter Bunny
Grand Central Mall hosts Easter Bunny
Grand Central Mall hosts Easter Bunny
Easter Bunny at Grand Central Mall
Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over