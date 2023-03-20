A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in at 7:11 a.m.

The fire broke out in the garage; however, it did not spread to any surrounding structures, according to the Parkersburg Fire Department.

No one was injured from the fire.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, according to the Parkersburg Fire Department.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is currently under investigation.

