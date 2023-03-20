“We feel like we’re being robbed of a full senior season,” Parkersburg South softball team hopes for full season after team tarp was vandalized

SOUTH SOFTBALL FIELD WAS FOUND VANDALIZED.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After tarping their field the day before to ensure no rain would ruin the field for practice the next day the Parkersburg South Softball Team found their tarp was damaged by someone.

The dugout was vandalized, fences were cut and the tarp was damaged and allowed water on the field.

Now the softball team looks for questions on how they will play softball games the day after a storm.

We do play a lot of the games because of the tarp and even this coming week we have a lot of rain coming and the tarp would have been letting us play these next games and not being able to play these games is like getting robbed of a full senior season,” Senior captain, Cara Snyder said. “We already had to cancel a lot of games last year due to rain but this year the tarp has saved us,” Senior captain, Taylor Lamp said.

The seniors say this hurts them even more because there freshman season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The team will attempt to raise money to buy a new tarp to hopefully continue home games for the rest of their season.

If you are interested in helping the South softball team you can contact the school and speak Athletic Director, Jennifer Null.

