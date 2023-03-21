2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta

Alisa Amador took time to meet and play with fellow musicians wanting to improve their songwriting skills.
2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta
2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A singer-songwriter headed a workshop at The Gathering Place in Marietta.

Boston-based musician, Alisa Amador held a songwriting workshop with a group of music enthusiasts, aspiring musicians and those looking to be musical therapists.

Amador took time to share music and listen to music created by those attending the workshop and provided the group with activities to be better creative. Amador says that something like these workshops is helpful for not only those who attended, but for herself to find new inspiration as well.

“That’s so important to have spaces where we can share those songs and be vulnerable together. Because the things that can feel so personal and like you should hide away and feel the loneliness of an experience, those are the things that everyone is going to relate to in some way,” says Amador.

Amador says that some of her inspirations in music are Ella Fitzgerald, Silvia Perez Cruz and her parents -- Sol y Canto.

Amador will be performing at The Gathering Place later at 8 p.m.

