Crews Fight Fire in Vienna

By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Vienna.

Not much information is available at this time, but dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center say the fire is near the 2700 block of 8th Avenue.

Dispatchers add that crews were called to the scene at 11 am on Tuesday.

Crews from Vienna Volunteer Fire, EMS, and Police Department are on the scene with the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

