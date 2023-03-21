Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A dog has been reunited with its original owner after being rehomed multiple times and moved thousands of miles away.

According to the Cincinnati Animal CARE, a 4-year-old dog named Sophie, with quite the travel record, was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by a Hamilton County dog warden.

WXIX reports that Sophie used to hit the road with her California owner and truck driver named Jordan. The two would drive across the country but Sophie got rehomed because the company Jordan worked for implemented new policies that did not allow her on their trips.

Sophie ended up being rehomed multiple times which led her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie the animal shelter team said they were able to scan her microchip. They discovered Jordan as the original owner and reunited the pair.

“Microchipping is the No. 1 way you can increase the odds of finding your pet,” the shelter shared. “It contains a unique barcode with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day
2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta
2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta