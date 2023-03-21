Firefighters put out Plum Street house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department put out a house fire on Plum Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officials told WTAP that the owner was home at the time of the fire but safely got out.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Fire Chief Matthews said there were heavy flames on the back of the home when they got there.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival.

The fire department was called to the scene around 4:15pm.

