KMA Auto will host their 3rd annual cornhole tournament this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - KMA Auto in Marietta will host their 3rd annual cornhole tournament that over 64 teams will be participating in.

The tournament will also have concessions that are sold by Toys for Tots and all proceeds will be put towards funding their efforts.

Owner, Kevin Hall, believes bringing so many people together under one roof to experience something “phenomenal” is what events like these are all about.

“We’re supposed to have 4-5 ACL pros that come here and play in this tournament so this tournament is getting bigger and bigger every year and it’s getting a lot of local people to come out and watch these pros play. I mean it’s really phenomenal,” Hall said.

At the tournament they will be having golf cart rides that Marni Matheny said were a hit.

The tournament is full but Hall and Matheny added that anyone is welcome to come spectate.

KMA auto also thanked their sponsors for helping put events like this together.

