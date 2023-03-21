KMA Auto will host their 3rd annual cornhole tournament this weekend

KMA AUTO CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT WILL BE HELD THIS SATURDAY
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - KMA Auto in Marietta will host their 3rd annual cornhole tournament that over 64 teams will be participating in.

The tournament will also have concessions that are sold by Toys for Tots and all proceeds will be put towards funding their efforts.

Owner, Kevin Hall, believes bringing so many people together under one roof to experience something “phenomenal” is what events like these are all about.

“We’re supposed to have 4-5 ACL pros that come here and play in this tournament so this tournament is getting bigger and bigger every year and it’s getting a lot of local people to come out and watch these pros play. I mean it’s really phenomenal,” Hall said.

At the tournament they will be having golf cart rides that Marni Matheny said were a hit.

The tournament is full but Hall and Matheny added that anyone is welcome to come spectate.

KMA auto also thanked their sponsors for helping put events like this together.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

Firefighters work to put out the fire.
Firefighters put out Plum Street house fire
Ohio Valley Speedway opening day
Ohio Valley Speedway opening day anticipation builds day-by-day
Structure Fire in Parkersburg
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna