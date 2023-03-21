Locals can give ideas for outdoor rec and main street plan at public meeting

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials in Beverly and Waterford are looking to create a plan to both revitalize main streets as well as expand their outdoor recreation economy.

According to B&W Outdoor Rec and Revitalization Committee’s Sam Skinner, local, state, and federal officials are gathering to brainstorm plan ideas and are inviting the public to come give their input.

Those workshops will take place this week. An example of something that could be covered in this plan is creating a bike path.

“And this is what this is - it’s bringing people together for ideas to work out a plan and then, once we have this plan in place, then we apply for all these grants for money…and hopefully this will open a lot of doors for us…,” Skinner said.

The community workshops will take place this Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm and this Wednesday from 9am to 5pm. According to Skinner, you don’t have to stay for the entire workshop.

People will meet at the township building on fourth street in Beverly.

