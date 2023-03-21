Obituary: Cummings, Hilda Inez

Hilda Inez Cummings, 84, of Elizabeth, formerly of Belleville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving nieces.

She was the last surviving daughter of the late James and Louvisa Rhodes Cummings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, sisters, Fern Stimpert, Judy Cummings, Joann Cummings, and Mary Virginia Ball and brothers, Jimmy Cummings and John Cummings.

Hilda was a member of Pond Creek Baptist Church; and she was a homemaker enjoying reading, gardening, painting, sewing, and caring for her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her biological niece, Betty and Tim Cox; great-nieces, Crystal and Phil Hardbarger of Elizabeth and Rebecca and Alan Page of Sandyville; great-great nephews, Logan and Mazie Saho, Andrew Saho, Tyler Hardbarger, and Luke Hardbarger; great-nephews, Anthony and George Bacon-Cox and Greg and Renee Cox; nieces and nephews, David Stimpert, Lillie and Charles Woodyard, Glenn Stimpert, Don and Diana Stimpert, and Mark and Julie Stimpert; great nieces and nephews, Matthew and Danielle Woodyard, Gregory and Stacy Woodyard, Steven and Wendy Stimpert, Tyler Stimpert, Nicholas and Miranda Stimpert, McKenzie and Cody Jamieson, Arielle and MJ Laswell, Breeona, Eulissa, Jacob, Jaden, Gianna and Jason Stimpert; and great-great nieces and nephews, Emma, Gabrielle, Waylon, Wayverlee Woodyard.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Kendall Officiating. Interment will follow at Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home

