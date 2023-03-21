Obituary: Halfhill, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Halfhill, 82, died on Thursday, March 9,2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 16,1940 to the late John R. Halfhill and Christina Borrelli Half hill. She attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and was a 1958 graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School. In June of 1958 she was hired by St. Joseph’s Hospital in the insurance department. Then in 1961 she was hired by Dr. John Bryce as office manager where she remained for 29 years. Then she worked at St. Francis Xavier Church as religious education coordinator after the death of Dr. Bryce.

Barbara continued working in many capacities at the Church.

She is survived by her brother, William (Karen) Halfhill, nephew Stephen (Angie) Halfhill, niece Amy Gentry (Greg) of Marietta, OH, a great nephew, Bradley Gentry and a great niece, Sydney Gentry of Marietta, OH.

She was preceded in death by two special cousins, Norma Stemple and Paul Borrelli.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 12:00 noon with one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to St. Francis Xavier school of religion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

