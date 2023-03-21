Obituary: Satterfield, Teresa Ann

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Teresa Ann Satterfield, 69 of Parkersburg, Spider Ridge Community, passed away March 14, 2023 at her residence.  She was born June 3, 1953 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Wally and Elizabeth Ann Yarnell.

Teresa worked for several years for the West Virginia Department of Highways.  She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.  She enjoyed baking and cooking and was an animal lover.

Surviving is her loving husband Earl Wayne Satterfield.

Memorial services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found
Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found

Latest News

Obituary: Halfhill, Barbara Ann
Cynthia Darlene Allman Sands
Obituary: Sands, Cynthia Darlene Allman
Ronnie Reese Rinehart
Obituary: Rinehart, Ronnie Reese
Barbara Alice Stewart Shockey
Obituary: Shockey, Barbara Alice Stewart