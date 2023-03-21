Obituary: Satterfield, Teresa Ann

Teresa Ann Satterfield, 69 of Parkersburg, Spider Ridge Community, passed away March 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1953 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Wally and Elizabeth Ann Yarnell.

Teresa worked for several years for the West Virginia Department of Highways. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was an animal lover.

Surviving is her loving husband Earl Wayne Satterfield.

Memorial services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

