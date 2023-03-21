Obituary: Wagner, Calvin E.

Calvin E. Wagner, 87, of 124 Sanjubar Drive, Marietta, passed away Sunday (March 19, 2023). He was born on December 24th, 1935, to the late Gilbert and Lydia Wagner of Marietta.

Calvin graduated from Marietta High School and was a starting halfback on the MHS 1953 COL Championship football team. He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Handschumaker, on September 9th, 1955. They celebrated 66 beautiful years of marriage and raised their son, Gregory A. Wagner. Together, they bought Joy Wagner Rental in 1977 and were successful business partners. Calvin and Sue were long members of the Norwood United Methodist Church and Calvin was instrumental in the church remodel. He was a member of the Civitan Club and was Civitan of the year in 1996-1997. In his younger years, Calvin enjoyed coaching bantam league baseball. He played baseball, softball, football and was an avid golfer on all the local courses. With the support of the Ruffle Grouse Society, he founded Youth Day at Washington County Fish and Game where children were introduced to, and gifted prizes related to outdoor activities, including archery, firearm safety, fly fishing and skeet shooting. Calvin was best known for his passion of raising and training bird dogs and hunting grouse. His champion dogs, including Gunner, were some of the best in the area.

Calvin is survived by his son Greg Wagner (Jane); 2 grandsons Cody Wagner (Sarah) of Athens, OH and Clint Wagner (Maria) of Marietta; granddaughter Sophia Burge (Nik) of Timnath, CO; 4 great-grandchildren Stetson, Frances, Roxanne, and Lewis; and sister-in-law Virginia Schafer (Clyde, deceased) of Reno.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Wagner; 2 sisters Alice Schafer (Ike) of Canton, OH, and Ruth Castin Carver (Earl) of Marietta; and brother Dale Wagner (Raoma) of Marietta.

Known as Pap, he was extremely proud of his grandchildren and followed them endlessly in all their endeavors. Growing up one of Cal’s fondest memories was the day his brother, Dale, brought him a new bicycle. His family will strive to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy. Calvin always believed “everything will be okay”.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday (March 22nd) at Hadley Funeral Home, Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (March 23rd) with Pastor Gordie Deer officiating. Burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Calvin Wagner at PO Box 346, Reno, OH 45773 c/o Fire Department or Marietta Township Park and Recreation Center.

