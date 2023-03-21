Ohio Valley Speedway opening day anticipation builds day-by-day

Ohio Valley Speedway opening day
Ohio Valley Speedway opening day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day-by-day we get closer to the Ohio Valley Speedway 65th annual season opener.

Marketing Director, Brooke Buchanan, believes the changes that have been made to the track will enhance the race track experience for all fans existing and new.

For most fans going to the racetrack every week is a way to see friends who have turned to family because of the racing community.

“So I’ve been coming here since I was a kid and it’s something about the culture here at Ohio Valley Speedway where you meet your new friends, you meet this secondary family. It’s kind of fun to come here every week and reconnect with people that you honestly don’t see anywhere else but you know them as your racetrack family. So I’m excited to bring that back and hopefully get some new people into it as well,” Buchanan said.

For opening day gates will open at 4 p.m., with mini wedge action at 6 p.m., and hotlap/qualifying starting at 7 p.m.. General admission price is $15, and children under 10 are free; pit admission is $30, and children under 5 are free.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player
A structure fire broke out on the 1100 block of Lynn Street in Parkersburg Monday morning.
A structure fire breaks out on Lynn St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

Firefighters work to put out the fire.
Firefighters put out Plum Street house fire
KMA Auto cornhole tournament
KMA Auto will host their 3rd annual cornhole tournament this weekend
Structure Fire in Parkersburg
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna