Ohio Valley Speedway opening day anticipation builds day-by-day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Day-by-day we get closer to the Ohio Valley Speedway 65th annual season opener.

Marketing Director, Brooke Buchanan, believes the changes that have been made to the track will enhance the race track experience for all fans existing and new.

For most fans going to the racetrack every week is a way to see friends who have turned to family because of the racing community.

“So I’ve been coming here since I was a kid and it’s something about the culture here at Ohio Valley Speedway where you meet your new friends, you meet this secondary family. It’s kind of fun to come here every week and reconnect with people that you honestly don’t see anywhere else but you know them as your racetrack family. So I’m excited to bring that back and hopefully get some new people into it as well,” Buchanan said.

For opening day gates will open at 4 p.m., with mini wedge action at 6 p.m., and hotlap/qualifying starting at 7 p.m.. General admission price is $15, and children under 10 are free; pit admission is $30, and children under 5 are free.

