One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - One man is dead following a crash on State Route 7 in New Matamoras Tuesday morning.

The driver, who was driving a tractor trailer, hit a power pole in New Matamoras according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was found deceased at the scene of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both sides of SR-7 are currently shut down.

Due to the crash, there are downed power lines as well.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, New Matamoras Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department, and Newport Fire Department all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

