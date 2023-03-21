Riley Medley signs with Lake Erie College to play basketball

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Riley Medley was a star in many sports in her time as a Tiger, but she has made the decision to continue her basketball career in college, as she will play for the Lake Erie College Lady Storm in Painesville, Ohio.

Riley held her signing ceremony at the high school on Tuesday surrounded by her friends, family, and coaches and teammates from soccer and basketball.

Riley says that Lake Erie College felt like home when she went on her visit, and that it reminded her a lot of Marietta. She is also excited to bring passion and effort to the basketball team, and she wants to focus on her defensive tenacity in order to help the team win.

While at Lake Erie College, Riley wants to study biology in hopes of becoming a Marine Biologist.

